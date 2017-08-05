DNA Morning Must Reads: Updates on Vice-Presidential Election, Preview of Vijender Singh v/s Zulpikar Maimaitiali, and more

1. Vice-Presidential election: Venkaiah Naidu, Gopalkrishna Gandhi contest today

Former union minister M Venkaiah Naidu is set to take on former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi for the post of vice-president of India today. Read more here

2. DNA Exclusive: Aadhaar a must for kids moving into care homes

The government will make it mandatory from next month that if a missing child is found, he or she will be issued an Aadhaar card before being let in a care home to ensure faster rehabilitation, a move that broadens the use of the contentious 12-digit unique identification number. Read more here

3. India huge market for Swiss banks: Rudolf Elmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal war against black money and his bid to expose tax evaders is just what Swiss whistleblower Rudolf Elmer is fighting to do. Read more here

4. Vijender Singh v/s Zulpikar Maimaitiali: Day ahead of double title bout, fire makes way for bonhomie

For all the trash talk that the two have exchanged in the lead-up to their double title bout, it would have been no surprise to see Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali continue to fire verbal volleys at each other during the official weigh-in at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) here on Friday. Read more here

5. Airport look is so last season: Arjun Kapoor

In a free-wheeling chat, Arjun Kapoor talks about his look in his last film, his red carpet appearances and brainstorming with stylists. Read more here