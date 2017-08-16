DNA Morning Must Reads: Updates on Doklam stand-off, What happened to demonetized currency, Team India's scorecard and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. Stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops intensifies; soldiers injured in Doklam scuffle

The stand-off between the Indian and the Chinese troops at the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction in Doklam further intensified after incidents of stone-pelting were reported from the Pangong Lake region on Tuesday. Read more here

2. Delhi jeweller, Pakistan prof help each other find link to pre-Partition past

Seventy years ago, for a 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh, her recent wedding had been the most important event of her life. It all changed in the blink of an eye, as the country witnessed a bloody Partition that tore thousands of families apart. Read more here

3. #DNAExclusive: Demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes not shredded, are still lying in banks' currency chests

It is resulting in a currency shortage as banks are not able to lift fresh notes from RBI; one of the reasons for ATMs going dry. Read more here

4. Salman Khan's 'Race 3' to be made in 3D

After Hrs was the first to report that come October, Salman Khan will start shooting for Race 3, with Remo D’Souza instead of Go Daddy. Read more here

5. India v/s Sri Lanka: Here's Virat Kohli and Co's report card for the Test series

India's thorough dominance during 3-0 drubbing of Sri Lanka justify their No. 1 ranking in Tests. Individual brilliance apart, Kohli & Co stand out with collective effort. Taus Rizvi rates their performances. Take a look