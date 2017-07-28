DNA Morning Must Reads: Updates on Bihar crisis, Pro Kabaddi star Anup Kumar on new season, 'Mubarkan' review and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. Bihar: Cracks appear in JD(U) as Nitish Kumar joins hands with BJP; trust vote today

Former president Sharad Yadav has expressed apprehensions of the party breaking apart in a conversation he had with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday evening. Read more here

2. #DNAExclusive | Unholy nexus built dodgy constructions: Minister Prakash Mehta slams BMC

State Housing minister Prakash Mehta says that unauthorised constructions grow due to the blessings of civic officials. Read more here

3. Airtel sees end of 3G in India; only 2G, 4G co-existing

The 3G networks in India will close down at a faster rate than other countries, allowing the spectrum to be refarmed and used for offering 4G services, according to Bharti Airtel. Read more here

4. Kabaddi will overtake cricket in 4-5 years, says 'captain cool' Anup Kumar

As the fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League kick-starts on Friday, star raider and U Mumba skipper Anup Kumar talks about his journey to the top, how kabaddi will dethrone cricket in India, and more in an exclusive interview. Read more here

5. 'Mubarakan' review: Anil-Arjun Kapoor duo deliver a laugh riot!

Mubarakan is the cleanest entertainer and deserves to be watched for its high entertainment value. Read more here