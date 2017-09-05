DNA Morning Must Reads: Updates from BRICS Summit, Reliance Jio's impact on telecom sector, IPL media rights, and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. First time after Doklam stand-off, PM Narendra Modi, Prez Xi Jinping to hold bilateral meeting

During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to discuss ways to create confidence building measures. Read more here

2. Tricky terrain ahead for Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Having been Commerce Minister, Sitharaman is well-versed in the art of negotiating with the global community. Read more here

3. A year on, disruption a work-in-progress at Reliance Jio

A year old in the industry but Reliance Jio, owned by country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is still rattling the telecom sector. Read more here

4. At Rs 16,347.50 crore, it's 'Indian Priciest League'

Star India makes staggering bid for 5-year IPL global media rights; BCCI to earn more from one league game than India tie. Read more here

5. Karan Johar talks about his experiences as a father

Karan Johar has finally introduced his children — Yash and Roohi — to the world via social media. The first-time dad is excited and overwhelmed about this new role that he is playing in real life. Read more here