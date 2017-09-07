DNA Morning Must Reads: Slow growth to hit campus hiring this year, Priyanka Chopra's new project and more

1. China 'salami slicing' territory: Bipin Rawat

It's a myth that nuclear-armed democracies will not to go to war, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday, warning of a two-front war with China and Pakistan. Read more here

2. Slow growth to hit campus hiring this year, placements could fall up to 25%

Looks like management and tech graduates may have to brace themselves for a difficult campus placement this year as corporates get cautious in their hiring of executives. Read more here

3. In Myanmar, PM Modi defends note ban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday justified demonetization which has come in for criticism, asserting that his government was not afraid of taking "big" and "tough" decisions in the interest of the country. Read more here

4. U-17 WC is chance for Indians to shine, stand out: Carlos Valderrama

The rains may have given way to scorching heat, but that did not down the spirit of football fans in Navi Mumbai as they thronged the DY Patil Stadium to witness the celebrations to begin the 30-day countdown for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India. Read more here

5. Priyanka Chopra to present 'Love Sonia' - a film on human trafficking!

The movie stars telly actress Mrunal Thakur, while Freida Pinto will be seen in a supporting role and Demi Moore has a special appearance. Read more here