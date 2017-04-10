DNA Morning Must Reads: Security forces foil infiltration bid in J&K's Keran sector, IPL 2017; and more

Here are the top reads from this morning.

Srinagar LS bypoll: Voter turnout lowest in 27 years; 8 dead, 117 injured in violence

Violence marred the by-election to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on Sunday, leaving eight people dead and 117, including 100 securitymen, injured. Read more here.

Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces foil infiltration bid in Keran sector, 4 militants killed

A day after violent clashes claimed eight lives during the bypoll in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, killing at least four militants in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Read more here.

Tamil Nadu: Election Commission cancels RK Nagar bypolls in Chennai after IT raids

The Election Commission has cancelled the by-elections in Chennai's RK Nagar constituency, a day after cash-for-votes allegations surfaced. The elections were earlier scheduled to be held on Wednesday. Read more here.

Egypt: 45 dead, 119 injured in ISIS blasts at Coptic churches; President Sisi declares 3-month state of emergency

At least 45 people were killed and nearly 120 others injured in powerful blasts triggered by ISIS in two churches packed with worshippers celebrating Palm Sunday in Egypt's Tanta and Alexandria cities, the deadliest attacks on the minority Coptic Christians in recent years. Read more here.

IPL 2017 | #MIvKKR: When Jasprit Bumrah stole the match from KKR

Mumbai Indians’ nail-biting victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders might have been due to the mature efforts with the bat from two young batsmen – Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya – but the decisive moment came well before that in the first innings. Read more here.

WAIT, WHAT? Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are donating to the same charity!

The exes have contributed outfits to Committed Communities Development Trust, a charity that Neetu supports. Read more here.