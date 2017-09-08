DNA Morning Must Reads: SC likely to hear Section 377 curative petition, Takeaways from India v/s Sri Lanka and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. LGBT rights: SC likely to hear Section 377 curative petition today

Days after a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court ruled that the Right to Privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution of India, the apex court today will hear curative pleas over the constitutionality of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises gay sex. Read more here

2. Stop pushing Rohingya refugees into our country, says Bangladesh PM

The Bangladeshi Prime Minister made the statement during a meeting with the newly appointed Indonesian envoy Rina Prihtyasmiarsi Soemarno in Dhaka. Read more here

3. Ease of doing biz? Ministry of Finance sends banks a 'hit list'

The Department of Revenue's specialised bank transaction monitoring wing has received two sets of data from the Income tax department. Read more here

4. India v/s Sri Lanka: Takeaways from historic whitewash

Though Sri Lanka offered little resistance in their 0-9 surrender, India can take plenty of positives and prepare for bigger battles. Read more here

5. I think my time has come: Alisha Chinai

She was the original baby doll, way before Sunny Leone burst onto the screen with her seductive moves. While Alisha Chinai is self-admittedly not the greatest singer, she does have a voice texture and style which remains unparalled in B-Town till today. Read more here