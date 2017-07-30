DNA Morning Must Reads: Political somersaults of Nitish Kumar, Vijender Singh on fighting like a pro, and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. The Rise, Shine and Eclipse of Nitish Kumar

Nitish's ally swap has baffled many. His national ambitions stand dashed. DNA traces the story of three decades of political somersaults by Bihar's Mr Clean. Read more here

2. Sunil Shitap stepped out minutes before the building collapse

Sunil Shitap, a Shiv Sena strongman and the main accused for causing collapse of the Sai Siddhi building in Ghatkopar on July 25, in which 17 people were killed, had stepped out minutes before the building crashed. Read more here

3. Vijender Singh, fighting like a pro

As he gears up for his maiden bout this year in Mumbai after gap of 7 months, Vijender Singh talks about handling ups and downs since he turned professional 2 years ago. Read more here

4. From Janvi Kapoor to Aadar Jain a dozen debuts in the making

These youngsters are all set to realise their Bollywood dreams in the near future. Read more here

5. Battling the venom with Snakebite Mitigation project

Nearly 50,000 people die after being bitten by snakes in India every year — making it the deadliest man-animal conflict of the day. The Snakebite Mitigation project hopes to change this. Read more here