DNA Morning Must Reads: PM Narendra Modi's message to collectors, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Congress' future, BCCI on Sreesanth ban, and more

1. BJP to challenge Ahmed Patel's Rajya Sabha win in court

Less than 24 hours after its candidate Ahmed Patel pulled off a close win in a bitterly contested Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat, the opposition Congress expelled eight of its MLAs, including former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela, for cross-voting, even as the BJP said it would challenge the poll outcome in court.

2. In direct dialogue with collectors, PM Modi urges them to 'transform' their districts

The session on "New India — Manthan," marking the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, was organised by government think tank Niti Aayog as part of the Centre's "Sankalp se Siddhi" programme.

3. Congress is down but not out, does not function as a sultanate: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad talks about Gujarat RS elections, BJP's strategy, Rahul Gandhi's leadership, path ahead for Congress.

4. S Sreesanth ban: BCCI to approach Kerala High Court against its order

Former India speedster S Sreesanth's wait to return to mainstream cricket might get longer after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to approach the Kerala High Court against its order to revoke lifetime ban on the cricketer.

5. Ranveer Singh to play a cop in the remake of the Telugu film Temper

Incidentally, this will be the actor's first outing as a police officer. Ranveer will be teaming up with Rohit Shetty for the film, after the latter wraps up Golmaal Again.