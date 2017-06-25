DNA Morning Must Reads: PM Modi to meet Trump, India beat England in World Cup, making of Eid Mubarak, and more

Here are the top stories of the morning

1. PM Narendra Modi arrives in Washington, to meet US Prez Donald Trump on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived here on the second leg of his three-nation tour for his first bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, as the two leaders are set to hold discussions on a set of "strategically important" issues. Read more here

2. In J&K, cops are unsafe and separatists safest

While the police struggles to equip its men with bulletproof vehicles, the Jammu and Kashmir government is still sparing hundreds of security personnel and spending crores of rupees to guard the separatists in Jammu and Kashmir. Read more here

3. Explained: All about the historic leap with July 1 GST rollout

As India implements its biggest and most ambitious tax reform, DNA explains how it will shore up revenue, cool inflation, and spur growth. Read more here

4. Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj guide India to dominating win over host England

It is India's first win over England in five years as they had all lost all six previous matches to the hosts. Read more here

5. The making of Eid Mubarak

People of different journeys come together to make fasting and feasting possible during the holy month of Ramzan, their personal preparations culminating in the consortium of Eid. Sohini Das Gupta traces some vignettes. Read more here