DNA Morning Must Reads: PM Modi leaves for three-nation tour, #WIvIND, What is 'Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot'? and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. PM Modi leaves for three-nation tour, Portugal to be first stop

The Prime Minister on Friday said that he intends to strengthen ties with all the three nations - Portugal, USA and the Netherlands. Read more here

2. J&K cop's lynching: How long is police expected to endure such cruelty?

Shock, anger and outrage have gripped Kashmir after a lynch mob stoned to death a deputy superintendent of police (Dy SP) while he was performing security duties at the historic Jamia Masjid during Shab-e-Qadr (night of prayers in Ramzan) in Srinagar on Thursday night. Read more here

3. 'Bihar ki beti' Meira Kumar nominated only to lose: Nitish Kumar

The JD(U) chief was miffed at the Congress for outright ruling out NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind's name for the post. Read more here

4. WIvIND: Rain plays spoilsport after Shikhar Dhawan's 87, India placed comfortably

Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane, included in the playing XI in place of rested Rohit Sharma, did not quite set the stage on fire but batted comfortably to raise a solid 132-run opening stand on a slowish track, not conducive for stroke-play. Read more here

5. Here's what the new TV show 'Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot' is all about!

Imagine a tyrant family member who is not just controlling, but has a befitting, sarcastic reply ready for any situation. Who wouldn’t want to get rid of someone like this? Read more here