DNA Morning Must Reads: Nitish Kumar on Narendra Modi, Chinese transgression in Uttarakhand, and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. No challenger left for Modi in 2019: Nitish Kumar

Nobody has any ability left to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid to return to power in 2019, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday. Read more here

2. Will contest RS polls, won't become minister: Amit Shah

I have the responsibility of being the party president. I am happy, and I am working wholeheartedly, says Amit Shah. Read more here

3. Chinese troops entered 1 km into Uttarakhand's Barahoti sector in July

About 15-20 Chinese troops entered 1 km into Uttarakhand's Barahoti sector this month, officials said on Monday. Read more here

4. Follow on is a sign of confidence. Enforce it

This was not the first time when Kohli was in an advantageous position to press the opposition to bat the second time in succession in the same Test. Read more here

5. Neha Dhupia wants to produce this Indian version of '50 Shades of Grey'

Ask Neha Dhupia who was the biggest revelation for her in the first season of her audio chat show No Filter Neha, and she exclaims, “Ranbir Kapoor!" Read more here