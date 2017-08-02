DNA Morning Must Reads: New development plan for Mumbai, Sania Mirza on lack of titles, and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. Aadhaar can't be used to track anyone: Govt to SC

The act is framed in such a way, with so many checks and balances, that even the authority wouldn't know where the Aadhaar is being used, Mehta submitted. Read more here

2. Coming up for Mumbai: 8 million jobs, 10 lakh affordable homes, open spaces

Development Plan (DP) 2014-2034 cleared by BMC on Monday midnight after nine years of deliberation. Read more here

3. Climate change behind 59,000 farmer suicides in India: study

Climate change has caused more than 59,000 farmer suicides in India over the last 30 years, a study has found, warning that suicide rate across the country will increase substantially as global temperatures rise. Read more here

4. Every partnership rides its course: Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza has had to change four partners this year after successful stint with Martina Hingis. The Indian tennis star talks about frustration of frequently changing partners, lack of titles & drop in rankings. Read more here

5. Sidharth Malhotra opens up on his production and direction plans

Sidharth Malhotra is willing to flirt with the idea of producing a film. Read more here