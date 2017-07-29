DNA Morning Must Reads: Nawaz Sharif's ouster, Dutee Chand gets lifeline, Anushka Sharma on #JHMS, and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. Congress flies its 44 Gujarat MLAs to Bengaluru to prevent defections

The 44 Congress MLAs, who left for Bengaluru to ensure they don't succumb to police and political pressure to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said on Saturday that there is no pressure and that they are not scared of the saffron party. Read more here

2. Nawaz Sharif's ouster: Fresh security complications for India, Pak may be difficult to deal with

Nawaz Sharif's ouster means fresh security complications for India as political instability will result in an even greater role for Pakistan's Army, which has been calling the shots anyway. Read more here

3. 'Made-in-India surface-to-air missiles failed tests'

Thirty per cent of the surface-to-air missiles Akash, made with an aim to bring down Chinese jets, have failed tests and the systems are yet to be installed at six Indian Air Force (IAF) stations for over two years even after the IAF ended up paying Rs 3,600 crore. Read more here

4. I am anything but bubbly: Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma on being herself and Imtiaz Ali’s leading lady. Read more here

5. Dutee Chand gets lifeline, likely to take part in World Championships

Odisha sprinter Dutee Chand is likely to take part in next month's World Athletics Championships. Read more here