DNA Morning Must Reads: Mumbai Indians win IPL 10, Arvind Kejriwal on Kapil Mishra, New smartphones from Nokia, and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. Wrongdoings in UPA govt cannot be ruled out, says P Chidambaram

His statement comes a few days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids at his son Karti’s residence and offices in connection with a case, where he is accused of receiving money from INX Media to help evade a tax probe in 2007-08. Read more here

2. Mumbai Indians win thriller against Rising Pune Supergiant to lift third IPL title

In a low scoring but a dramatic tie at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, MI produced some classical death bowling performance to restrict Pune to 128 for five who were chasing MI’s 130. Read more here

3. 'Honesty is my weapon', Oppn scared of AAP's anti-corruption campaign: Kejriwal on Mishra's graft claim

Following the series of allegations raised against him by a leader of his own party Kapil Mishra, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asserted that the accusations show that the other political parties were scared of them and their "anti-corruption campaign." Read more here

4. Priyanka Chopra's 'Baywatch' gets 'A' certificate, 4 verbal cuts and 1 visual cut

After much deliberation over the beachside skin-show in Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut, Baywatch was cleared on Friday afternoon with an ‘A’ certificate. Read more here

5. Nokia 7, Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 spotted on GeekBench; specifications revealed

Nokia is reportedly gearing up to launch three new smartphones. After introducing the Nokia 3, 5 and 6, new GeekBench listings hint at upcoming Nokia 9, 8 and 7 smartphones. Read more here