DNA Morning Must Reads: Modi in US, Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr, India crush Windies, and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. Modi in US: Surgical strikes prove India can defend itself, world experienced our power

When India conducted surgical strikes the world experienced our power and realised that India practices restrain but can show power when needed, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more here

2. Wish our brothers, sisters and kids of Kashmir a very happy Eid: Rajnath Singh sends message of peace

Calling for an end to violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh issued a special message of peace and brotherhood on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Read more here

3. 'Not a single stain of corruption on my government': PM Modi's top quotes in US

The Indian diaspora in the United States showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comprehensive speech as he addressed them and said his efforts to make a better India are praiseworthy. Read more here

4. West Indies v/s India, 2nd ODI: Kohli & Co register massive win to take 1-0 lead

Rahane compiled 103 and shared in an opening stand of 114 with Shikhar Dhawan as India made 310 for five wickets off 43 overs in the rain-shortened match at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. Read more here

5. Sridevi is fine with Janvi being paired opposite older actors

I worked with an actor Nageshwar Rao, and then I worked with his son, too. It has already happened with me, so if the same happens with Janvi and the heroes, why not? says the actress. Read more here