DNA Morning Must Reads: Live updates of Bihar Crisis, Smriti Mandhana on #WWC17, Shabana Azmi praises Alia Bhatt, and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. Bihar crisis Live: JD(U) MP says can't support Nitish; Tejashwi to move court against governor's decision

Follow latest updates on Bihar political crisis: Nitish Kumar to swear-in as Bihar CM; Tejawsi Yadav cries foul. Read more here

2. Corruption not as big as murder: Lalu Prasad Yadav to Nitish Kumar

During the conference, the RJD leader ruled out the possibility of his son resigning. "Nitish had never asked for his resignation, why should Tejashwi resign," he asked. Read more here

3. Trump to ban transgender US military personnel, reversing Obama's policy

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would ban transgender people from the US military, a move appealing to some in his conservative political base but creating uncertainty about the fate of thousands of transgender service members. Read more here

4. Disappointed with my shot selection: Smriti Mandhana

Before India opener Smriti Mandhana became a sensation, she didn't know the difference between a left-handed and a right-handed batsman. Read more here

5. Alia has a mix of strength and vulnerability: Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi is counted among the best actors in the country. She is one of the pioneers in changing people’s perception towards unconventional or parallel cinema. Read more here