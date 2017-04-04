DNA Morning Must Reads: Kejriwal criticised for Jethmalani's fee of Rs 4 crore, Trump admin announces steps against H1B visa fraud; & more

Here are the top reads from this morning.

Jaitley Defamation Case: Kejriwal faces criticism over Jethmalani's fee of Rs 4 crore

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is facing criticism from all quarters after it came to light that the state government is paying whopping legal bills incurred by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders in their battle with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely. Read more here.

No admission! Delhi schools shut doors on ‘terrorist' children

Being associated with a "banned organisation" could spell trouble for your child in school. Those seeking admission for any class, starting from three-year-olds looking to get a nursery seat, will miss out on account of their association with a "banned organisation", a reference usually made for terror outfits. Read more here.

Trump administration announces steps against H1B visa fraud

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced steps on Monday to prevent the fraudulent use of H1B visas, used by employers to bring in specialised foreign workers temporarily, which appeared to fall short of President Donald Trump's campaign promises to overhaul the program. Read more here.

IPL 10: Shane Watson to lead Royal Challengers Banglore in absence of injured Kohli, De Villiers

In the absence of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, veteran Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has been named as interim captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Read more here.

After fallout with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover talks about his successful solo live show...

Life goes on for Sunil Grover who returned to Mumbai on a triumphant note after a successful live show in Delhi with Kiku Sharda in tow. His popularity has in no way been dented by his split from Kapil Sharma and his show. Read here to find out what he is up to!