DNA Morning Must Reads: India's diplomatic moves over Doklam stand-off, Trump fires Steve Bannon, Sushma Verma talks cricket & more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. India's quiet move to outsmart China; PM Modi calls Nepal counterpart, prepares to host Japan’s Abe

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar here said that India was consistently engaging with China to find a mutually acceptable solution to the stand-off. Read more here

2. Another exit from White House, Donald Trump fires chief strategist Steve Bannon

President Donald Trump on Friday fired Stephen Bannon as his chief strategist in the latest high-level White House shake-up, removing a powerful and controversial figure known for far-right political views. Read more here

3. AIADMK merger plan hits roadblock, as O Pannerselvam calls for Sasikala's expulsion

The Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai was on Friday all set to witness the merger announcement of the two warring factions of AIADMK, headed by E Palaniswamy and O Panneerselvam. Read more here

4. Sushma Verma: Keeping it low

While spotlight was on the Mithalis and Harmanpreets of Indian women's cricket team, not many are aware that Sushma Verma had most dismissals behind stumps in 2017 Women's World Cup. Read more here

5. Athiya Shetty on loving 70s aesthetic and her style evolution

The tall and statuesque beauty talks about brainstorming with her stylist and the red carpet scene in India. Read more here