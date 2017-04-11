DNA Morning Must Reads: India reacts sharply to Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, 2017 Pulitzer Prizes announced, and more

Here are the top reads from this morning.

Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence: PM Modi tells MEA, Home Ministry to convey strong response to Pakistan

Soon after Pakistan announced that Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian citizen held in that country on the charges of espionage, would be executed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to both the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was to convey a strong response. Read more here

Hijacked Indian cargo ship rescued from Somali pirates but 8 crew members missing

Somali security forces have liberated an Indian cargo ship from the pirates who hijacked it, but only two of the ten-man crew were rescued, authorities in central Somalia have said. Read more here

DNA Edit: Liquor vend ban along highways no ‘hic, hic , hurray’ for jobs and biz

The Supreme Court judgment banning liquor vends in the vicinity of highways was intended to curb drunken driving. But the closure of thousands of bars and liquor outlets as a result of this judgment had an unintended consequence. Read more here

The Pulitzer Prizes: Washington Post, New York Times win for hard-hitting reporting on Trump, Putin

Read about all the winners here.

At NDA dinner, allies endorse Modi’s ‘unscarred’ track record

33 alliance partners pledge to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha polls under PM Modi’s leadership. Read more here