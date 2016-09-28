dna Morning Must Reads: India pulls out of SAARC summit; Ambani brothers' 'virtual merger'; and more

Here are the top stories of the morning

1. India pulls out of SAARC summit, may revoke MFN status to Pakistan

Regional cooperation, terror can't go together, says Delhi; 3 nations back move. Read more here

2. Anil Ambani calls alliance with Mukesh's RJio 'virtually merger'

Almost a decade after the feuding Ambani brothers split their business empire, younger brother Anil Ambani on Tuesday said his telecom company Reliance Communication Ltd (RCom) was "virtually merger" with older sibling Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Infocomm. Read more here

3. Pakistan approaches International Court of Justice, World Bank over Indus Waters Treaty

According to reports, the Pakistani officials met with senior officials of the World Bank to insist on early appointment of the judges and empanelment the court. Read more here

4. 'Wish I could go back and meet little Devendra,' says India's double Paralympics gold medallist

In an exclusive interview with Rutvick Mehta, Devendra Jhajharia looks back at his journey that is as inspiring as it is successful. Read more here

5. Shraddha, Athiya, Parineeti, Kangana, Bhumi and Vaani: Why Ranbir Kapoor should romance these ladies!

On his birthday today we look at actresses with whom the actor will make a good pair. Read more here