DNA Morning Must Reads: 'Horror' in Barcelona, Amit Shah's target for BJP, John Abraham’s next, Real story behind BCCI's claims, & more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. Bodies strewn on street, people screaming in panic: Eyewitnesses narrate 'horror' in Barcelona

A van driver ploughed into crowds of pedestrians on Barcelona's most popular street in broad daylight, killing 13 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group. Read more here

2. 360+ in 2019: Amit Shah sets target for BJP; holds 3-hour class with leaders, ministers

BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday conducted a three-hour session — packed with power point presentations — with top leaders, including a clutch of Union Ministers, and laid out a roadmap to win 360-plus seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Read more here

3. Corporates donated Rs 957 crore to political parties; builders remain biggest donors

Manufacturing and real estate sectors might be going through a slump in their businesses, but they continue to remain big funders to political parties, an analysis of donations made between 2012-13 and 2015-16 reveals. Read more here

4. All-women Navy crew to set sail around the world

Six women officers of the Indian Navy are all set to go on a voyage around the world, making them the first all-women military circumnavigation crew to set out on an over 21,600 nautical miles' expedition. Read more here

5. Of World T20 losses, hefty salaries and selective leaks

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in the news these days for the lavish overspending of its own office-bearers. Read more here

6. John Abraham’s next is a remake of this Spanish thriller

After Hrs was the first to report that John Abraham is all set to produce a thriller and has bought the rights of a Spanish film that will be remade in Hindi. Read more here