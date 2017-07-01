DNA Morning Must Reads: GST launch, India beat West Indies, Dads of Bollywood, and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. New tax era begins: 'Good and Simple Tax', says PM Modi as GST is launched

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Goods and Services Tax (GST) by pressing a ceremonial button at a midnight sitting in the historic Central Hall of Parliament, heralding India's shift to a 'One Nation, One Tax' regime. Read more here

2. Boundaries melt, it's open market for utility items

Companies wishing to sell their wares across the country need not fret over the complex web of state and central taxes any longer as GST forges one of the world's biggest single markets for goods and services. Read more here

3. Shots fired at New York's Bronx Lebanon hospital, gunman believed to be dead

Shots were fired inside New York City's Bronx Lebanon hospital on Friday, and police said a short time later that one suspect was dead, while local media reported several people, including at least three doctors, were wounded in the gunfire. Read more here

4. West Indies v/s India: MS Dhoni, R Ashwin work magic to take 2-0 ODI lead for visitors

The cool wicketkeeper scored 78* to take to total to 251. Ashwin finished the job in the second innings after taking 3 wickets. Read more here

5. Anupam Kher in DDLJ to Aamir Khan in Dangal: Dad’s the way to go for B-Town fathers

While the mothers may never completely lose their significance, Bollywood fathers are now emerging as a force to reckon with. Read more here