DNA Morning Must Reads: From updates on Kulbhushan Jadhav row to BJP youth leader offering reward to behead Mamata Banerjee

Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution | Put international pressure on Pakistan, urge experts

Experts in India have stated that Delhi needs to use diplomatic leverage in world capitals to exert pressure on Islamabad. Read more here

Kejriwal vs Kejriwal: Delhi govt sends CM a bill for Rs 97 crore

AAP faces a major setback as the notice comes just ahead of the civic body elections in Delhi. Read more here

Meghalaya government opposes observing Digital India Day on Good Friday

Meghalaya government has expressed its strong opposition against the Centre's decision to observe Digital India Day on April 14, which is Good Friday and widely observed by the Christians here. Read more here

Watch: Bengal BJP youth leader offers reward of Rs 11 lakh for beheading Mamata Banerjee

A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader courted massive controversy by announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's head, following a lathicharge at Birbhum district to disperse a rally raising slogans of "Jai Sri Ram" on Hanuman Jayanti. Read more here

Inside the Battle for Mosul: Daesh’s last stand?

In the liberated parts of Mosul, the residents and refugees are picking up the pieces of their shattered lives. Read More here