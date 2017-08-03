DNA Morning Must Reads: Donald Trump proposes new immigration system, Vijender Singh gets ready for fight, and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. Trump endorses merit-based immigration system; may benefit Indian professionals

Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment (RAISE) Act would scrap the current lottery system to get into the US and instead institute a points-based system for earning a green card. Read more here

2. Corruption charges against Fadnavis' minister; Cong says Prakash Mehta favoured builder

Housing minister Prakash Mehta is already under a cloud over alleged irregularities in a slum redevelopment project at the MP Mill compound in Tardeo. Read more here

3. Vijender Singh shows off his moves ahead of bout

Indeed, the confidence graces his face throughout the training session. Vijender demonstrates some shadow-boxing. Read more here

4. Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar: Anushka Sharma recalls her first encounters with her B-Town celebs

Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal releases this week. We decided to ask the actress if she remembered her first meetings with people she has worked with. Read more here

5. US scientists remove deadly gene mutations from human embryos in landmark research

US scientists have succeeded in altering the genes of a human embryo to correct a disease-causing mutation, making it possible to prevent the defect from being passed on to future generations. Read more here