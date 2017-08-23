DNA Morning Must Reads: Another train derailment in UP, Celebs react to 'Triple Talaq' verdict and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. Another train accident in Uttar Pradesh: 74 injured as Kaifiyat Express derails in Auraiya district

Nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, resulting in injuries to at least 74 people. Read more here

2. Triple Talaq verdict: A new dawn for Muslim women, freedom from instant indignity

In a historic decision, the Supreme Court on Tuesday called the controversial practice of 'talaq-e-biddat', which allows Muslim men to divorce their wives instantly by uttering "talaq" thrice, "manifestly arbitrary" and declared it illegal. Read more here

3. Congress accuses Maharashtra CM Fadnavis of Rs 18,000 crore land scam

Maharashtra Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and top notch developers from Mumbai are involved into a Rs 18,000 crore land scam in the proposed metro car shed development at Aarey colony at Goregaon, alleged Sanjay Nirupam. Read more here

4. Fight on for BCCI’s next ombudsman; SC to hear plea to remove BCCI office-bearers

With time fast approaching to name the next ombudsman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the battle has once again started amongst the two most powerful factions to get their own man nominated at this important seat. Read more here

5. Naseeruddin Shah to Shabana Azmi: Influencers react to the historic 'Triple Talaq' verdict

Calling it unconstitutional, a five-judge Supreme Court bench has stayed instant triple talaq asking Parliament to bring legislation within six months. We spoke to a cross-section of celebrities for their reaction and here’s what they had to say