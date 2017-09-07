DNA Exclusive: There can never be another Netaji, an INA General in Myanmar remembers Subhas Chandra Bose

There's a saying that goes like 'once a soldier, always a soldier.' General Meenachi Perumal is a living example of that.

In his late 90s, the General may have frail voice now, but his enthusiasm remains intact.

Living in Myanmar's Yangon, the DNA met this Azad Hind Fauj soldier to know how he remembers Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Native of Tamil Nadu's Ramanatham district, General Perumal's eyes light up when we start talking about his INA days.

How do you remember Netaji, we asked him. “Oh my God! How to define our great leader. He was the bravest man in the world,” says the General.

Though he may not have personally met the founder of Indian National Army, General Perumal remembers watching Netaji from close quarters.

At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested an INA memorial in Myanmar, war heroes such as General Perumal can help in locating many forgotten places.

Netaji and Myanmar are two very important chapters in the Indian freedom struggle. Instead of just another name in the faded pages of history, its essential to preserve our past.

General Perumal's parting shot says a lot about what Netaji means to him and lakhs of those who committed themselves to his call "you give me blood, I will give you freedom.”

“There can never be another Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,” emotional General Perumal's voice trails off.

Watch full video here: