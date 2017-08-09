DNA EXCLUSIVE: Maharashtra BJP unit releases dos & don'ts for spokespersons amid Opposition attack

Need to dress well, appear confident, improve writing and speaking skills and not to lose temper despite provoked

Amid the Opposition stepping up attack against Central and state governments on issues like lynching, polarisation, corruption and slump in the economy, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit has come out with a comprehensive list of dos and don'ts for its spokespersons. Some of these tips are pertaining to dress code, body language, writing and speaking skills, regular training, and constant dialogue with the state and central leaderships. Moe importantly, spokespersons will have to maintain calm despite provocation from the rivals.

These dos and don'ts are put in place to counter Opposition attack and also to effectively project a slew of pro-development decisions taken by the Central and state governments. A three-day workshop was conducted last month by the state unit for state spokespersons who were told to adhere to those dos and don'ts while appearing on TV debates and in their write ups in newspapers.

State BJP spokesman and chief of state media department Keshav Upadhye confirmed party's initiative and told DNA, "After BJP became a ruling party at national and state level, the party spokespersons are required to talk on varied subjects and matters relating to the government. Therefore, we have started to update and enlighten the spokespersons.''

Meanwhile, Upadhye said that a special Delhi visit of spokespersons on August 8 and 9 has been organised to hold meetings with Central ministers in order to broaden the perspective. "We will meet union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitely, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Jawadekar, Smriti Irani,'' he added.

The party believes that dress code matters in the age of vibrant TV media and therefore spokespersons should dress neatly and they should be decent in their appearance. "Body language does matter in convincing the audience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an in-house model for this. His body language sends out a loud and clear message which pacifies Opposition. Thus, the spokesperson should not succumb to criticism or an attempt by rivals to corner them, but put up a strong appearance through their body language,'' a spokesperson, who did not want to named, said.

Further, spokespersons will have to continuously improve writing and speaking skills through reading and dialogue with experts from various sectors. ''This will also be possible with constant dialogue with the ministers from the Central and state governments whose notes will come quite handy during debates,'' he noted.