DNA EXCLUSIVE: Army now wants 'Made in India' gear for terror ops

The requirements are based on changing dynamics from traditional warfare to insurgency and hybrid warfare according to an army presentation on new proposals for manufacturing military equipment indigenously

Sensor-based ballistic body shields, lightweight body armour that can replace heavy bullet-resistant jackets and a robotic surveillance system are just some of the equipment on the Army's wish-list, keeping in mind challenges faced by security personnel during counter-terror operations in Kashmir. The requirements are based on changing dynamics from traditional warfare to insurgency and hybrid warfare according to an army presentation on new proposals for manufacturing military equipment indigenously.

The bullet-resistant jackets that are currently being used by personnel are heavy and do not provide proper protection. Apart from the lightweight body armour, the army is also on the lookout for a for a sensor-based protection system comprising a ballistic helmet, body suit and ballistic shoes.

The ballistic body suit will not only provide protection, but will also provide vital inputs about important paramatres of an individual to be controlled.

The ballistic shoes will protect the legs and feet of personnel.

"The present and future concepts of conflict and challenges faced by a soldier calls for a lighter battle load," said the presentation by the army.

Based on an increasing threat from low, medium and high velocity projectiles, especially during counter-terror operations that can go on for hours, protective gear is the need of the hour, sources said.

The lightweight body armour should offer protection of up to 10 metres against a 7.62 mm SLR, 7.62x39 mm AK 47 and 5 metres for a 9 mm carbine.

The army has also proposed a robotics surveillance platform that will enable real-time input in a built-up area where terrorists could be taking refuge. This will help in planning the operation before troops are pressed into action. The system, fitted with a camera, should be able to provide inputs during the day and night.

Officials said that these requirements are mainly to combat insurgency situations where warfare is completely different as compared to a traditional military battle.

THE WISH-LIST