DNA Evening Reads: Utkal derailment; PM's warning to ministers; GoT leaks and more

Utkal Express Derailment: Gross negligence by Khatauli station authorities resulted in tragedy, says ADG Railways

Derailment of Utkal Express near Khatauli Railway Station in Muzaffaranagar on Saturday in which 24 passengers were killed and hundreds of others were injured seems to be 'Railway-made' tragedy.

Don't stay in 5-star hotel, avail PSU benefits: PM Modi warns Union Ministers

In a stern warning to his cabinet ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told them to refrain from staying in five-star hotels, and avail of any benefit from public sector undertakings attached to their ministries.

J&K: Stone pelting cases on the decline due to NIA, says Rajnath Singh

Incidents of stone-pelting have reduced in Jammu and Kashmir due to the role of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

Game of Thrones leaks: Hackers now threaten to post Season 7 Finale

After several HBO Twitter accounts were hacked earlier this week, the hackers have reportedly threatened to release the finale of 'Game of Thrones' Season Seven ahead of its air date.

India v/s Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Live score, updates and commentary- IND chase 217 for win

India bundled out Sri Lanka for 216 in the opening cricket One-day International of the five- match series. Opener Niroshan Dickwella top scored for the hosts with his 64-run knock while left-arm spinner Axar Patel took three wickets for 34 runs for India. Sri Lankan batting collapsed after a great start which saw them tumbling from 139 for one at one time to 216 all out.