DNA Evening Reads | Nitish Kumar talks tough; stabbing attack in Russia; Steve Bannon addresses firing and more

'People' should not lecture me about secularism, says Nitish Kumar

Rival JD(U) factions headed by Nitish Kumar on Saturday passed a resolution to join National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The resolution was passed in the National Executive Committee meeting at party President and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's official residence.

No difference of opinion, will announce good decision: OPS

Amid reports of hurdles between the AIADMK factions over merger talks, O Panneerselvam on Saturday officially acknowledged that talks are going on, and a good decision will be announced soon.

Eight stabbed in Russian city, police shoot man dead

A knife attacker stabbed eight people on the street in Russia's far northern city of Surgut before being shot by police, investigators said on Saturday.

Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over: Ousted chief strategist Steve Bannon

Ousted White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon said the Trump presidency that the right-wing conservatives helped make a reality is "over" and the president would now be "moderated" by the Republicans.

Islamabad has converted PoK into terror sanctuary: J&K National Students Federation

The Jammu Kashmir National Students Federation (JKNSF) organised a massive rally here, where youth from all walks of life staged a protest against the oppressive Pakistan government.