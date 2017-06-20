DNA Evening Reads | More trouble for Lalu Yadav; Know which item falls in which GST bracket; 15 held in MP for raising pro-Pak slogans and more

1. Fresh trouble for Lalu Prasad Yadav, family as I-T dept slaps charges under Benami Transactions Act

In fresh trouble for Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, the Income Tax (I-T) department has slapped charges against the RJD chief's wife, daughter and son under Benami Transactions Act. The charges have been slapped against Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Read more here

2. GST Explainer: Know which item falls in which tax bracket

With the Central Government likely to roll out the Goods and Service Tax (GST) on July 1, the Press Information Bureau released an information brochure explaining the various tax brackets under which various services would be placed. Read more here

3. I have a very old relation with him: Mulayam Singh Yadav backs Ram Nath Kovind for President

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday extended his support to NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, saying that he is a deserving candidate. Read more here

4. MP: 15 arrested for raising pro-Pak slogans, bursting crackers after Pakistan's win in ICC Champions trophy

At least 15 people were on Tuesday arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur village for raising pro-Pak slogans after Pakistan's win in the ICC Champions trophy on June 18. Read more here

5. China hints at blocking India's move on JeM chief Masood Azhar in UN again

China on Tuesday hinted at blocking a UN ban on Pakistan-based JeM leader Masood Azhar once again, saying that disagreements continue to prevail in the UN Committee related to terrorism issues in this particular case. Read more here