DNA Evening Reads | Cong reacts to PM's I-Day message; Centre calls for immediate shut down of Blue Whale challenge and more

PM Narendra Modi , Donald Trump agree to new dialogue mechanism

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to enhance peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region by establishing a new two-by-two ministerial dialogue, which would elevate their strategic consultations, the White House said today. Click here to know more.

Congress targets PM Modi for comparing Gorakhpur tragedy to natural calamities

Senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said Modi had not shown "sensitivity" to the Gorakhpur tragedy -- the death of infants in a UP hospital -- by comparing it with natural calamities and said the PM should have given an account of the "failure" of his government. Click here to know more

Virat Kohli hoists national flag as Team India mark Independence Day in Sri Lanka

Captain Virat Kohli hoisted the national flag in Kandy as the Indian cricket team celebrated our 71st Independence Day in Sri Lanka. Coach Ravi Shastri, other players, support staff and family were present for the flag hoisting ceremony. Click here to know more

This salute to Tricolour by Assam school is simply the best! Here's why

India is celebrating its 71st Independence Day and there are Tricolours everywhere. From 'Tiranga' kites in Delhi skies to flags on Bangalore cars, you simply can't miss our national flag. Click here to know more

Govt asks Google, Facebook and others to remove links to Blue Whale challenge

Government has directed internet majors - Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo - to immediately remove the links of dangerous online game Blue Whale Challenge, which has led to suicide of children in India and other countries. Click here to know more