DNA Evening Must Reads: Meira v/s Sushma, Modi in US, DPS Srinagar encounter ends and more..

'How Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition': Sushma Swaraj tweets video to attack Presidential candidate

Union minister Sushma Swaraj today launched a veiled attack on Meira Kumar, the opposition s presidential candidate, by posting a video of a 2013 Lok Sabha speech in which the former Speaker was seen repeatedly interrupting the then leader of the opposition. Swaraj had accused the UPA government of corruption in her speech.

This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition, Swaraj tweeted along with a link to the over six-minute-long video of her address in April, 2013. Swaraj was seen as questioning the neutrality of Kumar, pitted against BJP-led National Democratic Alliance candidate Ram Nath Kovind for the presidential contest.

Modi in US: Top American CEOs of global giants Apple, Microsoft, Google to meet PM today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet top American CEOs of global giants, including Apple, Microsoft and Google, here, with issues ranging from visas, investment and job creation expected to occupy centerstage during the discussions.

Modi arrived in the US capital on Sunday for his three-day visit during which he will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora at a relatively low-key community event in a Virginia suburb neighbouring Washington DC.

DPS Srinagar encounter ends, both terrorists killed

Security forces today gunned down two militants holed up inside a school on the outskirts of Srinagar, ending an encounter of over 14 hours in which two Army men were also injured.

The militants had entered the Delhi Public School located close to the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway last evening after attacking a CRPF party in the nearby Pantha Chowk, killing one officer and injuring a constable.

The road opening party of the CRPF was attacked in high security zone located less than a kilometre away from the headquarter of the Srinagar-based Army Corps.

Immediately thereafter, the security forces cordoned off the school premises which has seven buildings, comprising 36 rooms, and the staff and others were evacuated last night itself.

Need to be more consistent: Super Kidambi Srikanth hungry for more after back-to-back Super Series titles

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who won his maiden Australian Open title on Sunday, has said he was happy with the performance he delivered against reigning world champion Chen Long in the summit clash. Playing in his third consecutive Super Series final in Sydney, Kidambi needed just 46 minutes as he fended out Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in the final match of the men's singles event.

"I am very happy with the performance. I want to thank all," Kidambi said. Kidambi showed no signs of discomfort and was just ruthless with his aggressive play as he defeated his Chinese opponent in straight games to win his fourth Super Series title.

Congress hits back at PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat speech, says country witnessing undeclared emergency now

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark on the Emergency, the Congress today said he should remember the country is facing an "undeclared Emergency" under the BJP rule.

It, however, acknowledged that the Emergency, imposed on this day in 1975, "was a mistake" and said lessons have been learned. "The prime minister talks of remembering the Emergency. Yes, we remember the Emergency. But we also ask him to remember we are facing an undeclared Emergency," All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Tom Vadakkan alleged.

Seven tourists killed after freak cable cab accident in north Kashmir's Baramulla district

Seven tourists, four of them from a Delhi family, were killed when a cable car snapped after a tree fell on it at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

The tree fell on the ropeway of Gulmarg Gondola and snapped it leading to the cable car falling down, a police official said. He said the tree was uprooted due to strong winds. Out of the five, four belonged to one family from Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, the official said.

