DNA Evening Must Reads: Meira Kumar vs Ram Nath Kovind; BCCI to get $405 million from ICC; and more

Here is a curated list of top 5 stories for the evening.

1. Presidential Elections: Opposition picks Meira Kumar against Ram Nath Kovind

In a clear move to counter NDA' s move to field Dalit leader Ram Nath Kovind as Presidential candidate, opposition parties have picked former Lok Sabha leader Meira Kumar as their candidate. Follow live updates here.

2. Maharashtra: Pellet guns used on farmers protesting against land for new airport, several injured

Several farmers were injured after police used pellet guns against those protesting land acquisition for a proposed airport at Nevali in Maharashtra's Thane district. Read more here.

3. Part of us has died: Mosul residents lament the destruction of the Grand al-Nuri Mosque by ISIS

Militants destroyed the Grand al-Nuri Mosque on Wednesday evening along with its famous minaret, affectionately called al-Hadba, or "the hunchback" by Iraqis. Read more here.

4. GST to lower overall tax burden over time, says RBI Guv Urjit Patel

Reserve Bank governor Urjit Patel today said the soon-to-be implemented goods and services tax (GST) will not only create a national market but will also broaden the tax base. Read more here.

5. BCCI has its way, to get $405 million from ICC's revenue sharing model

The BCCI will be getting $405 million as per the International Cricket Council's revenue sharing model, which was agreed during the apex body's annual conference in London. Read more here.