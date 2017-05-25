DNA Evening Must Reads: Indian woman returns from Pakistan, Tejas Express vandalised, Babri demolition case and more.....

Here are the top reads of the evening from Team DNA....

1). Overjoyed to see Indian soil: Uzma hails Sushma Swaraj's motherly attitude after returning from Pakistan

Indian woman Uzma Naheed, who said she was forcibly kept in Pakistan by a man she met in Malaysia finally returned to India on Thursday. Speaking to reporters in the presence of union minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj, MEA spokesperson Gopal B, and Indian High Commission diplomat JP Singh, Uzma said that it was a big day for her. Read the whole story here

2).Tejas Express returns with smashed LCDs, stolen headphones and soiled toilets

We often blame railway authorities for the abysmal condition of Indian railways. However, we often forget how we should behave with public property. And just when the government tried to provide us with better transportation facilities by launching the high-speech, semi-luxurious Tejas express, we Indians forgot to appreciate the government's endeavours. Read the whole story here

3).Babri demolition case: Special court asks LK Advani and others to appear 'without any excuse' on May 30

Taking serious note of non-appearance of five Babri accused, the CBI Special Court (Ayodhya Prakaran) on Thursday directed all the six accused to appear before the designated court “without any excuse” on May 30 for framing of criminal conspiracy charges under section 120-B of the IPC. Read the whole story here

4).Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, no discussion on Presidential Election

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee met PM Modi on Thursday.

Later speaking to the reporters, Bengal CM said that they discussed about various development projects currently being done in the state. Contrary to speculation, there was no discussion about Presidential Poll said Mamata. Read the whole story here

5).Watch: Maharashtra CM's chopper crash-lands in Latur, Fadnavis tweets 'me and my team absolutely safe'

A chopper carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday crash-landed in the state's Latur district. The Chief Minister and his team escaped unhurt.Fadnavis was later taken to the residence of Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar. Read the whole story here

6). J&K: School bus carrying 40 students falls into a gorge, many feared dead

A school bus carrying over 40 private school students has fallen into a deep gorge near Poonch's Mughal Road in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Read the whole story here