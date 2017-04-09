DNA Evening Must Reads: From Srinagar bypoll updates to Palm Sunday bomb attacks in Egypt

Here are the top five reads this evening.

1. Bypolls updates | Six dead in violence, only 6.5% voting in Srinagar LS; Congress candidate attacked in MP

Polling for by-election of Srinagar Lok Sabha seat and 10 assembly constituencies in eight states is being held on Sunday. Read more here

2. Watch | 'Will behead those who oppose Ram temple construction,' says Hyderabad BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad BJP MLA Raja Singh has uploaded a video on his Facebook page threatening to behead those who oppose construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Read more here

3. Egypt: Palm Sunday bomb attacks in two Coptic churches kill 36, injure more than 100

At least 36 people were killed and more than 100 injured in bomb attacks on two Coptic churches on Palm Sunday, in the latest assault on a religious minority increasingly targeted by Islamist militants. Read more here

4. Part of Chennai's Anna Salai caves in trapping bus and car

An arterial road in Chennai caved in on Sunday afternoon, trapping a bus and a car in the crater in the middle of the road, reports ANI. The middle of Anna Salali road caved near the Thousand Lights mosque near Anna flyover, The Hindu reported. Read more here

5. Chhattisgarh: Fire breaks out near Raipur railway station, 150 vehicles gutted

A fire broke out in Chhattisgarh in Raipur on Sunday in a parking lot next to the railway station. Read more here