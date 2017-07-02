DNA Evening Must Reads: From Revenue Secy busting GST myths to latest from Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Worried about GST rollout? Revenue Secretary busts 7 myths

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia on Sunday cleared apprehensions of the consumers over the complexities of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform, which is likely to benefit the honest taxpayers. Asserting that people should not fall for any rumour, Adhia in a series of tweets cleared the myth about GST and said that the process around the implementation and execution will be transparent. Read More

Sikkim stand-off: China releases map to claim 'incursion' of Indian troops in Doklam

China has released a map to back its claim that Indian troops "transgressed" into the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector, which it claims as part of its territory. In the map, released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, a blue arrow with markings in Chinese points Indian troops alleged transgression into the area to prevent the PLA troops from building a strategic road. Read More

'Kulbhushan not ordinary prisoner': Pakistan denies consular access for 18th time

Pakistan Foreign Office on Sunday rejected India's demand for consular access to Indian businessman Kulbhushan Jadhav for the 18th time, saying New Delhi is trying to deny the facts by calling Jadhav an ordinary prisoner. Read More

Women's World Cup: Pakistan put up credible show to restrict fancied India to 169/9

Indian batters had a disappointing day as they could only manage a paltry 169 for 9 against arch-rivals Pakistan in their third round robin match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 in Derby. Electing to bat, the Indians never had any momentum in their innings once in-form Smriti Mandhana (2) was dismissed cheaply. Worse, skipper Mithali Raj (8) and her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur (10) could not also score too many runs, making it difficult for the other players to accelerate. Read More

Don't worry my friends, I am happy: Transferred UP cop Sreshta Thakur breaks silence

The Uttar Pradesh female police officer, who last week stood up to local BJP workers, as seen in a video that went viral, has transferred on Sunday. Reacting to the transfer AS Thakur put up a message on Facebook saying that she was happy with the transfer. Read More

Anil Kumble row: No breach of discipline from Virat Kohli, indicates manager's report submitted to BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli has got an all-clear in administrative manager Kapil Malhotra's report on his differences with coach Anil Kumble, which primarily led to the former leg-spinner's exit after the Champions Trophy. ​ Read More

