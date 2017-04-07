DMK pulls up Tarun Vijay, says racism is not about colour alone

Condemning the racist remark made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Vijay, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday said that racism is not about only colour and added the former should understand the same.

?I find it funny. Our leader Dr Kalaignar is fair, Jayalalithaa was fair. Racism is not in colour and that Tarun Vijay should understand. He has chosen the wrong word while describing South Indians,? DMK leader T. K. S. Elangovan told ANI.

He further said that racism is not in the South Indian states, but in culture and various languages.

?It does not mean that all the people living in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are black. I do not know what he meant. Maybe he thought he is doing something good by saying that they are living with South Indians, therefore, they are not racist,? Elangovan said.

Vijay has come under the scanner for a rather unfortunate comment that he intended to make while defending India's policy of anti-racism.

In a recent interview, Vijay, when asked about why India was being called racist by practically everybody around, asserted that had India been racist then it wouldn't have had a place for the South Indians.

"I don't know who you are, whether you're an Indian or you belong to some other nation. But you know the entire South India. There is Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra. There are black people all around. So if we were racists, why would we be living with these black people. You are denying us of our ancestory. You are denying us of our history. This is not good. We can be as good or as bad as any other human community," Vijay told the news presenter, who didn't look very amused with the curt reply.

Vijay's comments have invited a univocal wrath especially in the wake of reports of 'racial' attacks in various parts of the country.

