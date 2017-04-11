DMK MP Kanimozhi elected president of Hindu Employees Union

DMK Rajya Sabha MP M K Kanimozhi was declared elected President of The Hindu Office and National Press Employees' Union in the office-bearers election held today.

She defeated A Kingsly Solomon in the poll held to elect officer-bearers to the official employees union of The Hindu daily headquartered here.

Out of the total eligible 735 voters, 722 votes were cast including 12 postal votes and 13 abstained, sources in the union and DMK told

