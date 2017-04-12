DMK leaders meet Governor Rao, demands dismissal of TN CM

A delegation of DMK leaders today met Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao here and demanded dismissal of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy and some other ministers after tax officials questioned Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in an alleged tax evasion case.

The party, in a memorandum, urged the Governor to dismiss the Chief Minister and other ministers allegedly involved in corruption, Raj Bhavan sources said.

The delegation comprised DMK leaders R S Bharathi, TKS Elangovan and Tiruchi N Siva.

The memorandum also highlighted some other issues pertaining to Tamil Nadu.

The Income Tax Department officials had earlier this week questioned Vijayabaskar and actor-politician Sarath Kumar in an alleged tax evasion case.

It also conducted searches at the official residence and properties owned by Vijayabaskar and at Sarath Kumar's home in Chennai on April seven.

The searches at the premises of an associate of Vijayabaskar had allegedly revealed routing of Rs 89 crore for distribution to voters in R K Nagar Assembly constituency, where a bypoll was originally scheduled for April 12.

The Election Commission has cancelled the bypoll, saying the electoral process has been "seriously vitiated" by parties through the use of money power.

