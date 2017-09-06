DMK asks for floor test as CM Palanisami ‘lacks’ support

DMK and 21 dissident MLAs, owing allegiance to TTV Dinakaran, on Tuesday, demanded Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to immediately order the floor test for Edappadi K Palanisami government after only 111 MLAs turned up for the legislative party meeting called by Chief Minister.

The Legislators meeting was called to hear their views ahead of the party’s general council meeting on September 12 to expel the jailed party general secretary VK Sasikala.

“The AIADMK’s MLAs meeting shows the government has lost its majority. The Governor must act now. It will only lead to horse trading of MLAs,” Leader of Opposition and DMK working president MK Stalin demanded.

The crisis in Palaniswami government began soon after the merger of the rebel leader O Panneerselvam led faction on August 21. Opposing the merger and efforts to expel party general secretary VK Sasikala, 19 dissident MLAs gave a letter to the Governor, withdrawing support to Chief Minister Palaniswami by citing corruption and lack of trust on him. However, the Governor refused to order the floor test stating that it was an internal affair of the AIADMK.

Stalin, who had written twice to the Governor seeking floor test, while his party and Congress MLAs met him in this regard, said the Governor should immediately order the floor test to avoid the accusation that Governor is taking orders from BJP government. A delegation of opposition party MPs called on President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention. Former Minister P Palaniappan in the Dinakaran camp said even if 110 or 111 MLAs attended the meeting called by Palanisami, they are still falling short of seven to six MLAs for the simple majority of 117 MLAs required the 234 member assembly including one vacant seat.