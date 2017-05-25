Disquiet in Congress over backing Major Gogoi’s act

There is disquiet within the Congress over its leader and Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh praising the Army major, who tied a civilian to a jeep in Kashmir. Singh in a public statement had also welcomed the Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for rewarding Major Leetul Gogoi. Sources close to senior leaders and former Union ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad and P Chidambaram said that they have taken strong exception to attempts by party leaders, who in order to score points often attempt to join the BJP bandwagon. However, on record, there is no one in the party willing to confront either Capt Amarinder Singh or to question Major Gogoi’s decision endangering life of a civilian.

In Srinagar, however, the state unit chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir has joined the regional parties the National Conference (NC) and ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) disapproving the Army chief’s commendation for the Major, whose conduct they say, is still under investigation.

Mir said that he believed there was a human rights issue involved as the person was tied up on the bonnet of the Major’s jeep. “If he (the officer) has been rewarded for this bravery, I do not think it is right,” he said. On Punjab Chief Minister’s statement, he said, “The state unit will apprise the situation to Congress high-command and sensitise them to issue a direction to party leaders and spokesperson not to give any statements that have potential to exacerbate the situation within the Valley.” He was echoed by another leader, a former Union minister, who said that there was no need for the reward.