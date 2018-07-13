Diplomatic blow to India as UAE govt deports wanted terrorist Farooq Devdiwala to Pakistan

In a diplomatic blow to India, the United Arab Emirates government deported Farooq Devdiwala, a member of D-Company and a member of the Indian Mujahideen to Pakistan, despite the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) demanding that he be sent to India for various crimes, it was reported.

Devdiwala was detained in Dubai on May 12. At the time, the Gujarat police gave central security agencies his location. Devdiwala has been absconding for 17 years. He is a crucial link as he is known to be in contact with ISI members as well as terror cells in Pakistan. Earlier involved in D-gang operations in Gujarat, he has a lot of information related to Dawood and Chhota Shakeel too.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Devdiwala has also been involved in training two Indians. "The two Indians Devdiwala had arranged terror training for in Pakistan have been identified as Faizal Mirza, a relative of his, and Allaharakha Munsuri. Both Mirza and Munsuri are currently in Maharashtra ATS’s custody," the report added.

However, in an attempt to prevent his deportation, Pakistan claimed that Devdiwala was their citizen and not an Indian. The Dubai police, it appears, took their word for it and sent him to Islamabad, much to the dismay of India. The Gujarat ATS had even sent a team to Dubai with a dossier of details of his relatives in India, documents pertaining to his proof of residence in Gujarat and Mumbai, as well as education certificates. Incidentally, he was staying in Dubai on a Pakistan passport.

Devdiwala allegedly smuggled in 2kg of RDX to be used in serial blasts in the town and is also the prime accused in Pandya’s murder.

Pandya, the former home minister of Gujarat, was shot dead in March 2003, about two km from his residence in Ahmedabad.

Pandya (43) was hit by five bullets fired from close range at his chest, neck and lower abdomen.