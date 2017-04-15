Digest for domestic stories for week Apr 8 - Apr 14, 2017

Saturday

New Delhi: A 19-year-old German national was allegedly attacked by two men with surgical blades and robbed of his wallet and cell phone in north Delhi's Kotwali area, following which the two accused were arrested.

New Delhi: While showering praise on Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed another neighbour Pakistan in a veiled manner, saying it prefers "backstabbing over trust" and that its "mindset" is a roadblock to peace in the region.

New Delhi: In a strong message, India and Bangladesh today called for strong action against States and entities which encourage, support and finance terrorism, provide sanctuaries to terror networks and falsely extol their virtues.

New Delhi: Taking a firm view, the Election Commission tonight cancelled the April 12 bypoll to the R K Nagar Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu, saying the electoral process has been "seriously vitiated" by parties through use of money power.

New Delhi: Bypolls were today held in nine Assembly constituencies in seven states, including Madhya Pradesh where incidents of firing were reported from two places in Ater seat.

Hyderabad: A local BJP MLA has stoked a controversy with his remarks that the heads of "traitors" opposing construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be chopped off.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underlined his government's pro-poor agenda and stressed the need to ensure that the poor's trust in it is not broken as NDA constituents resolved to work toward its re-election in 2019 under his "strong" leadership.

Ahmedabad: Four officials of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) were drowned after their boat capsized near International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) off the Gujarat coast in Arabian sea yesterday while capturing Indian fishing boats, sources said.

New Delhi: Decades of hard work to build trust in the democratic process in Kashmir has been reversed by the BJP government, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said today after a poor voter turnout and violence in the Srinagar Lok Sabha bypolls.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today termed the Centre's bid to roll out GST by July 1 as "impractical and undesirable" and asked the government to push the date of its introduction to October 1.

New Delhi: Amid fresh strain in Indo-Pak ties, former Pakistan Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri today defended Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, saying even Pakistanis were being tried by military courts.

New Delhi: The CBI has initiated a preliminary enquiry against Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain for allegedly laundering Rs 16 crore, dealing a fresh blow to AAP as it prepares for civic polls in the capital.

New Delhi: Culture minister Mahesh Sharma today came under opposition fire in the Rajya Sabha for a written reply to a question in which he said the birth place of Sita was "a matter of faith".

New Delhi: Britain today said it is poised to be India's financial "partner of choice" and a close ally for defence production post Brexit.

New Delhi: Major opposition parties today raised their concern with President Pranab Mukherjee over recent incidents of violence, including attacks by cow vigilantes, and alleged that an atmosphere of fear prevails with attempts being made to "muzzle voices of dissent".

New Delhi: The ED today conducted searches against at least six Chartered Accountants (CAs) and some tax professionals in New Delhi while it arrested one from Raipur in connection with its money laundering probe against shell companies.

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Officials of Kheri district in India and Kanchanpur in Nepal have agreed to a joint survey of their boundaries to resolve border dispute.

New Delhi: India has no information on retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's location in Pakistan or his condition, the external affairs ministry said today, noting that it is in touch with the government there on this "immensely important" issue.

Jammu: Ahead of the Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll, a state Congress delegation has accused the Mehbooba Mufti government of failing on all fronts and demanded imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir so that free and fair elections can be held.

Srinagar: The man, who was seen tied to an army jeep in a shocking video shot during the poll-day violence in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on April 9, apparently as a shield against stone-pelting protesters, has been identified as Farooq Dar.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the age-old judicial opinion that personal laws need not be in conformity with constitutional rights will hopefully be reviewed shortly.

