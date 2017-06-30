Differently-abled man thrown out of moving train in Punjab

Upender Prasad (45), a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, boarded the train from Chandigarh railway station.

A differently-abled man was allegedly beaten up and thrown out of a moving train near here by three men after he asked them to stop smoking cigarettes.

The incident comes close on the heels of the killing of a Muslim teen on board a Mathura-bound train.

Upender Prasad (45), a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, boarded the train from Chandigarh railway station. He had to get down at Delhi station and then travel to his hometown on the outskirts of the national capital.

"Prasad in a complaint said he boarded the Chandigarh- Kerala Sampark Kranti Express's coach for the disabled. Three physically fit men, aged between 20 and 24, were also travelling in the same coach," a senior government railway police official told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)