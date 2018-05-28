DHSE Kerela HSE Plus One Result 2018 to be declared today on May 28 at 5 PM

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is likely to declare the class 11 results 2018 (Kerala Plus One Results 2018) on Monday 28 May on the board's official website - dhsekerala.gov.in. The result is likely to be out on the website by 5 pm in the evening. Once the result is updated on the website, candidates can check their scores on the official websites of the board - dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

HSE Plus One examination for the session year 2017-18 were conducted in the month of February-March. The Kerala DHSE had declared the 2017 result on May 31.

Here's how you can check your DHSE Board HSE +1 Result 2018:

Step 1- Go to one of the official websites of Kerala DHSE results: dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the link for "Results 2018"

Step 3- Click on the link for "Kerala Plus One Exam Results - 2018"

Step 4- Enter details like like roll number and date of birth and click on "submit"

Step 5- Download result and take a printout for further reference

Earlier, the Kerala DHSE had declared the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12th results) on May 10. 83.75% students cleared the Kerala Board's Class 12 exam, making them eligible for higher studies. Out of the 3.69 lakh who appeared for the exam, a total of 3.09 lakh passed the exam.

ABOUT DHSE:

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education was established in the year 1990 by Kerala government. According to the board website, the Directorate is envisaged as a central agency of the state government seeking to promote all round development in Higher Secondary Education by establishing appropriate philosophies, adequate institutional network, effective administrative systems and well-qualified and motivated staff necessary to carry out academic and administrative responsibilities.