Dholpur bypoll: BJP candidate Shobha Rani leading by 12,427

BJP candidate Shobha Rani Kushwaha was leading by 12,427 votes after five rounds of counting in the Dholpur Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan.

"In the four rounds of counting, Kushwaha got 24,667 votes while her nearest rival and Congress candidate Banwari Lal Sharma got 12,240 votes.

"As many as 37,621 EVM votes have been counted in four rounds and the next round is going on amid tight security arrangements," according to the state election commission.

So far, NOTA votes are 201 and postal votes are 230.

The result of the bypoll will be announced today after counting of votes.

Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf said that the people of Dholpur voted for development and the party is going to win the seat.

The bypoll was necessitated following disqualification of BSP MLA B L Kushwaha in a murder case and the BJP surprised observers by pitting his wife Shobha Rani as its candidate against Congress veteran Banwari Lal Sharma.

As many as 15 candidates, including 12 independents were in the fray for the bypoll.

The SP fielded Banvari Sharma while there is no candidate contesting from the BSP.

Voting took place on April 9.

