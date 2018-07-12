DHE releases Odisha +3 second merit list 2018, check samsodisha.gov.in

The Department of Higher Education has released the Odisha Degree or +3 admission second merit list on July 11, 2018. The merit list was released on the official website. However, the official website is not working responding properly. The candidates can check the their names on the official website samsodisha.gov.in and dheodisha.gov.in.

The merit list will be posted online after the CAF validation and digitisation of offline Common Application Form (CAF). Over 2 lakh students had applied for admission in about 985 degree colleges across the state. The classes are expected to begin from July 16, 2018.

Here is how you can check the Odisha Degree Second Merit List:

1. Log on to the official website samsodisha.gov.in and dheodisha.gov.in.

2. Find out the link for merit list

3. Click on the link

4. A document of merit list will appear

5. Search your name/roll number in the list