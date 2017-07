Thousands of devotees today took a holy dip in the sacred Ramkunda, on the banks of river Godavari in Nashik on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

The devotees later visited the temples of Vithal-Rakhumai and Lord Rama to offer their prayers.

Ekadashi marks the culmination of pilgrimage, called 'waari', that devotees undertake from across the state on foot to reach the temple town of Pandharpur.

